UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

