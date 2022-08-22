United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 2,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

