Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Buys 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $113,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $336.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upland Software Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

