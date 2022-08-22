Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Buys 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $113,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,051.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Upland Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $336.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $39.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
