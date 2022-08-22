Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,167 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $292.98 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

