Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

