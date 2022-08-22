Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

