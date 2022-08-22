Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,676 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHD opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.