Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 637 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $583.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.68. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

