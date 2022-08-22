Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.15 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

