Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $246.26 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

