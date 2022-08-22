Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $174.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $152.74 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

