Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

