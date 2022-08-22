Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $174.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

