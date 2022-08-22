Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

