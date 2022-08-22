Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.