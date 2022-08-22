WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WesBanco by 293.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

