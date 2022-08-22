WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director Sells $105,179.88 in Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,940,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

