Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Xerox worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 13.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.