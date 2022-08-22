Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $202,379.54 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

