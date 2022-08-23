1,237 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $292,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $4,072,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

