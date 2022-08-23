1,287,263 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,287,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 721,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 795,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 441,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 433,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

