14,923 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

