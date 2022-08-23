1,595 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.