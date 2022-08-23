1,759 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $184,019,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,401 shares of company stock worth $5,789,445. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.