18,998 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

