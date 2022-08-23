263 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after acquiring an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after acquiring an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $221,021,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

