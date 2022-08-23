2,809 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,261 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

