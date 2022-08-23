3,423 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $54,697,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,456,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.