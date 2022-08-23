355 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

