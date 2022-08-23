372 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

