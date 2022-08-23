4,682 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 497,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 283,130 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

