50,227 Shares in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBTF. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

XBTF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.