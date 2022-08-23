590 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.