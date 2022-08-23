594 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 594 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.