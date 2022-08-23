88,890 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,890 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.