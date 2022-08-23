ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,650,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

