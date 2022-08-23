Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

