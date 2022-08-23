Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

