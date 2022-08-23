Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Adient stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.71. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

