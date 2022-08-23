Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 335 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

