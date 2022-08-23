Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Trading Down 3.8 %

PCTY stock opened at $248.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,151 shares of company stock valued at $24,252,766 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

