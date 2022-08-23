Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1,734.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,423 shares of company stock worth $3,772,033. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

