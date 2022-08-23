Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NURE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NURE stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

