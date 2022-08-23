Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

NYSE:A opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

