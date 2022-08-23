Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

