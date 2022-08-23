Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 142,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 967,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXU. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

