Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is MAI Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

GOOGL stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

