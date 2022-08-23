Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rovida Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rovida Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $81,528,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

