Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dockyard Capital Management LP

Dockyard Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.5% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

