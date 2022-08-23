Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
